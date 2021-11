Madewell

The Canvas Camden Tote Bag

£80.00

At Madewell

Made of supersturdy cotton canvas, this roomy colorblock tote has both schlep-friendly top handles and a removable crossbody strap. Big enough to hold all your go-to-the-park necessities (a towel, a picnic lunch, a frisbee), it has a secure zip pocket inside and slide compartments on the outside (the little leather one is made for a subway card or a pool ID).