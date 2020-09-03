Buffy

The Buffy Breeze Comforter

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Buffy

Details Features Our 100% eucalyptus, temperature-regulating comforter is designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night. Recommended for warmer sleepers and climates Made entirely of Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber Wave stitching pattern keeps fill in place Ultra-smooth fiber is naturally resistant to dust, mites, and mold Details 100% eucalyptus fiber shell 100% eucalyptus fiber fill Eucalyptus fiber contains no essential oils and is safe for pets and kids Super-soft, 300 single-ply thread count Loops in every corner to accommodate cover ties Dimensions Twin/Twin XL: 90” x 70” Full/Queen: 94” x 90” King/Cal King: 94” x 104” Care Instructions For best results, dry clean only. Use of a comforter cover recommended.