Summersalt

The Braided Bandeau Bikini Top

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

A luxe bikini top for soaking up the sun. This classic bandeau is made from our new lustrous, eco-friendly swimwear fabric and finished with handcrafted braided straps that tie behind the neck. Love diving in? The supportive fit and soft elastic trim help keep everything in place. COLLECTION by Summersalt is a luxe swimwear experience with designer details. We tapped celebrated fashion designer Carly Cushnie to work closely with our team to bring this launch to life, adding unique accents to our best-selling silhouettes.