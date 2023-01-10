Madewell

The Bradley Chelsea Lugsole Boot

Hit the streets in this classic pull-on Chelsea boot with superchunky lug soles. The wide elastic gore not only looks cool, but also makes on-and-offs so easy. And, cushiness alert: our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 6 1/4" shaft height (based on size 7). Leather upper. Do Well: leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Pigskin lining. 100% rubber outsole (50% of which is recycled). Import. Select stores. NG669