Tiffany Watt Smith

The Box Of Emotions

$39.99 $30.95

Ever felt an emotion that you haven't been able to find the right words for? Dip into The Box of Emotions to find the perfect expression of how you feel. Each of the 80 cards contains a mini-essay on a different emotion on one side and a mesmerizing colour pattern on the other. Learn more about yourself and what makes your fellow beings tick, from anger and worry to empathy and courage. And with a host of less familiar emotions - dépaysement, fago, and litost among them - you may discover a whole new way of being. There are 11 categories and within this there are 5 - 8 emotions described, these categories are: Zen, Bliss, Enjoyment, Possibility, Ego, Heat, Heartache, Angst, Loathing, Bitterness and Emptiness.