A versatile dry gin that is crafted using a unique combination of 22 botanicals that are hand-foraged locally and sustainably on the Scottish island of Islay. These botanicals are picked at varying times of the year, and can only be picked when it’s dry—a frequent challenge on Islay! Our dedicated Scottish foragers then carefully and meticulously dry all of the botanicals in order to be infused during our slow, simmer distillation process. This incredible attention to detail is to ensure we give our artisanal spirit the best chance it can to embody a unique flavor profile that yields a gin that is both beautifully complex and elegantly smooth. This botanical breath of Islay is captured in a stunning glass bottle that features the 22 hand-picked botanicals etched in Latin and is best served neat, in a classic Botanist & Tonic, or as a perfectly chilled martini. Bottle Size: 750ml Please Drink Responsibly.