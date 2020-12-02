Rene J. Smith

The Book Lover’s Journal

Book lovers! Here is the reading journal youve always wanted. At last, a place to record the books you've read! This sleek journal provides plenty of room to record details of your reading experiences. It also provides space to jot down titles you'd like to read next. Includes pages to list books borrowed, lent, or given (even a place to list books you'd like to give), your book sources, and book group contact information. Also includes lists of acclaimed authors and titles to inspire future reading choices and a section devoted to your reading life. Contents include: Introduction My Book Log: Pages Turned Books I'd Like to Read: My Reading Wish List My Books: Books Bought, Borrowed, Lent, and Given Book Group Info: Friends and Fellow Readers Acclaimed Authors and Books: Inspiration for Future Reading My Reading Life