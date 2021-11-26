ModCloth

The Bonita One-piece Swimsuit

$79.00 $12.50

Buy Now Review It

Product details Item No.100000406048 Fierce, fabulous, and feminine! Are we talking about this abstract animal printed one-piece or you? Definitely both! Equal parts sultry and supportive from its plunging V-neckline, scoop back, faux wrap-front with side-tie closure, light ruching, and padded bust, this beige and black-hued ModCloth namesake label bathing suit is a stylish way to add some wildness any water-bound day. Shell: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex. Lining: 86% Nylon, 14% Spandex. Hand wash. Fully lined. Padded bust. Imported View All Size Conversion Charts