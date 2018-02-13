The Body Is Not An Apology: The Power Of Radical Self-love

$18.95 $16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Barnes & Noble

ISBN-13:9781626569768Publisher:Berrett-Koehler Publishers Publication date:02/13/2018 Pages:160Sales rank:13,220Product dimensions: 5.40(w) x 8.40(h) x 0.50(d)About the AuthorSonya Renee Taylor is the founder and radical executive officer of TheBodyIsNotanApology.com. She has been featured on HBO, BET, MTV, NPR, PBS, and CNN and in the New York Times, New York Magazine, USA Today, Huffington Post, Vogue Australia, and many more.Read an Excerpt