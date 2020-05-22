Augustinus Bader

The Body Cream

$165.00

A rich, luxurious body cream that intensely hydrates while helping to visibly improve tone and texture. Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream: Promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, more even skin Leaves skin feeling soft and looking smooth Supports healthy barrier function Formulated for all skin types, The Body Cream is the perfect complement to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.