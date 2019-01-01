Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Madewell
The Boardwalk Post Slide Sandal
$59.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
55DSL x Birkenstock
Monterey Sandal
$198.00
from
Diesel
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Abby Sandal
$495.00
$296.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Ipanema with Starck
Philippe Starck Thing G
$38.00
from
Ipanema
BUY
DETAILS
No. 21
Knotted Satin Sandals
$600.00
$216.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Madewell
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Dadjean In Tile White
$105.00
$49.99
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Eyelet Bow-back Midi Dress
$148.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted