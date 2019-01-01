Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Ellery
The Blues Lace Up Crushed Velvet Midi Skirt
$2915.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Sensual, moody and romantic, this gorgeous crushed... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
30 Items We're Eyeing At Nordstrom
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Short Skirt
$34.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Sanctuary
Faux-suede Mod Mini Skirt
$79.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Donni
Tootsie Sarong
$154.00
from
Donni
BUY
DETAILS
Elvi
Brown Pu Wrap Mini Skirt
$44.18
from
Elvi
BUY
More from Ellery
DETAILS
Ellery
Pallen Cotton-blend Moire Mini Dress
£1525.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ellery
Futile Gold-plated Hoop Earrings
$425.00
$127.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ellery
Cornelius Gold-plated Resin Earrings
$550.00
$330.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ellery
Chelsea Stretch Patent Boot
$595.00
$237.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Sandro
Short Knit Skirt
$245.00
$171.50
from
Sandro
BUY
DETAILS
Parker
Kylie Combo Skirt
$298.00
$208.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Valeria Black Silky Flare Skirt
$109.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Button Front Floaty Midi Skirt
£25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted