Have flannel pj’s replaced your silky negligees? •Are you more likely to nod off cuddling the remote instead of your partner? Are you too tired for sex? Is foreplay becoming “boreplay”? Sure, being comfortable in your relationship is great. You can finish each other’s sentences, love your partner’s extra ten pounds, and know just the right buttons to push in bed (or at least think you do). But too much comfort can strip your sex life of its XXX rating and render your love life...lifeless. New York Times bestselling author and nationally recognized sex counselor Ian Kerner and vivacious television personality Lisa Rinna, who spoke candidly about rediscovering her own lost libido in her New York Times bestseller Rinnavation, are on a mission to help you get from “no-go” to the Big O.