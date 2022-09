Kosas

The Big Clean Mascara

$26.00 $20.80

Buy Now Review It

At Kosas

Longwear Formula,Big Fluffy Lashes A clean mascara for instantly big, fluffy lashes powered by hair care serum that helps support stronger, healthier lashes. Newly reformulated to wear for 12 hours. Clinically tested. Ophthalmology tested. Safe for sensitive eyes. Non-irritating. Hypoallergenic.