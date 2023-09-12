Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Madewell
The Bedford Oversized Belted Blazer In Stripe
$228.00
$171.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
Only
Double Breasted Blazer In Brown Check
BUY
£55.00
ASOS
Isabel Marant Étoile
Charly Checked Wool Blazer
BUY
£455.00
mytheresa
Madewell
The Bedford Oversized Belted Blazer In Stripe
BUY
$171.00
$228.00
Madewell
I.N.C. International Concepts
Women's Menswear Blazer
BUY
$47.70
$79.50
Macy's
More from Madewell
Madewell
The Darcy Ankle Boot
BUY
$148.50
$198.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Monterey Tall Boot
BUY
$223.50
$298.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Nettie Heeled Mary Jane
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Tennis Collection Baguette Crystal Necklace
BUY
$51.00
$68.00
Madewell
More from Outerwear
Only
Double Breasted Blazer In Brown Check
BUY
£55.00
ASOS
Dorothee Schumacher
Shearling-trimmed Leather Jacket
BUY
£1110.00
mytheresa
Misook
Floral Embroidered Belted Woven Trench Coat
BUY
£641.00
Misook
Isabel Marant Étoile
Charly Checked Wool Blazer
BUY
£455.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted