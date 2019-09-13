Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
DryBar
The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush
$59.00
$50.15
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Compact and travel-friendly design helps create a smooth, frizz-free look in one easy step. Great for touch-ups, flyaways, bangs and shorter styles.
Need a few alternatives?
BaByliss Pro
Nano Titanium Ultra-thin Straightening Iron
$139.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
T3
Singlepass X 1.5 Ionic Flat Iron
$230.00
$199.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Bed Head
Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume
$59.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
GHD
Black Platinum+ 1-inch Styler ($249 Value)
$166.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from DryBar
DryBar
The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
$145.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DryBar
Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam
C$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
The 3-day Bender
$145.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Lotion
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Tools
Tangle Teezer
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Finisher
$18.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted