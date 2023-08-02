Amer New York

The Ayla Moonstone Ring

The Ayla Ring features a 6 mm trillion cut moonstone center stone, set in solid 14k yellow or white gold. The moonstone, known as the stone of new beginnings, can re-energize the mind & body by soothing emotional instability and stress. They have the ability to promote inspiration, enhance intuition and present success and good fortune in love. Due to the nature of the stones, each piece will vary slightly in color, shape & size. Each piece is unique, custom and made to order. Please allow up to 4 weeks for production.