Native Youth

The Ava Blazer

£75.00 £30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Native Youth

The Ava Blazer is this season most wanted, the all over check wool mix blazer will take you through Autumn and Winter. The structured blazer features a double breasted front with horn buttons, lapels and collar. Finished with flap pockets, top welt pocket and back vent. Wear the Ava Blazer with the Ruby Roll Neck and Madison Skirt to complete the outfit.