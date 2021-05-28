United States
Everlane
The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut Jeans
$78.00$21.92
At Nordstrom Rack
Details & Care Everyone’s favorite high-rise skinny jean—now with a modern bootcut kick. The Skinny Bootcut has a slim leg, figure-hugging 11" rise, and slightly flared hem. Plus, it’s made of our innovative Authentic Stretch fabric, which has a high elasticity rate, combining comfortable stretch with a gutsy, authentic denim feel. Fit: True to size. Machine wash Stretch: 87% Cotton, 12% Polyethylene, 1% Polyurethane Item #6407338