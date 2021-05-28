Everlane

The Authentic Stretch Skinny Bootcut Jeans

$78.00 $21.92

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Everyone’s favorite high-rise skinny jean—now with a modern bootcut kick. The Skinny Bootcut has a slim leg, figure-hugging 11" rise, and slightly flared hem. Plus, it’s made of our innovative Authentic Stretch fabric, which has a high elasticity rate, combining comfortable stretch with a gutsy, authentic denim feel. Fit: True to size. Machine wash Stretch: 87% Cotton, 12% Polyethylene, 1% Polyurethane Item #6407338