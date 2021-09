Everlane

The Authentic Stretch Mid-rise Skinny Jeans

$68.00 $25.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Can't mess with a classic. The Authentic Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny has an easy mid rise and a classic skinny fit through the leg. It's made of an innovative fabric with a high elasticity rate, so it has comfortable stretch with a gutsy, authentic look.