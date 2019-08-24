Annabel Gat

The Astrology Of Love & Sex: A Modern Compatibility Guide

Bringing the ancient matchmaking tool of astrology into the 21st century, The Astrology of Love & Sex explores the romantic and sensual sides of the zodiac. In 12 detailed chapters, astrologer Annabel Gat divulges how each sign likes to flirt, date, and fool around. This book candidly explores love and lust in today's sexually fluid world: From love philosophies to sexual inclinations, readers will enjoy dissecting and analyzing each passage. With unique compatibility profiles matching every sign and a quiz to identify your star match&mdash-wrapped in an all-foil case wtih gilded page edges&mdash-this is a fun and comprehensive guide to finding true cosmic love.