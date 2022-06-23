Lisa Stardust

The Astrology Deck: Your Guide To The Meanings And Myths Of The Cosmos

An enchanting and fun-to-use deck packed with all the secrets of astrology. This luminous 70-card deck is filled with fascinating information on zodiac signs, planets, asteroids, eclipses, and more. Users will discover how celestial phenomena like retrogrades, moon phases, and sun signs impact love, friendship, career, and personality. An accompanying instructional booklet and an interactive birth chart make it easy and fun to do astrological readings, alone or with friends. Illuminating and empowering, this deck is a must-have accessory for modern mystics and the spiritually curious. ASTROLOGY MADE EASY: These 70 cards illuminate the secrets the cosmos for a contemporary audience interested in astrology, presenting complex information in an accessible, fun-to-use format. EXPERT WISDOM: Lisa Stardust is a professional astrologer who has been practicing and teaching astrology for more than a decade. In this deck, she shares her expert wisdom, distilling the essential secrets of astrology in an engaging and easy-to-use set of cards so that users can interpret the stars and do their own readings. BEAUTIFUL TO GIFT AND DISPLAY: Delivered in a sleek, eye-catching package filled 70 shimmering cards, The Astrology Deck is a beautiful gift for anyone curious about astrology or mysticism and a stylish companion for the spiritually-curious, crystal lovers, and tarot enthusiasts. ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: This interactive and fun-to-use deck can be used in a variety of ways: Users can pull one card a day to learn something new about the cosmos; pull several cards at once to see what energy the universe has in store; do their own birth chart to better understand what the future holds; or do readings with their friends, making it the perfect edition for a small gathering or a girls' night in. Perfect for: • Astrology enthusiasts • Anyone interested in mysticism and witchcraft • People who use Tarot • People who love crystals • Fans of The Wild Unknown, The Numinous, and Mystic Monday's Tarot Read more