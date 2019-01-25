Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
The Five
The Armor Top
€69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Five
Silver metallic ringmail tanktop with side splits
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Express
Sequin Stone Embellished Cropped Cami
$70.00
from
Express
BUY
DETAILS
Roland Mouret
Eugene Sequined Drape Top
$1760.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Marina Rinaldi
Batik Tank
$395.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Eliza Faulkner
Molly Top
$159.00
from
Eliza Faulkner
BUY
More from The Five
DETAILS
The Five
The Christy Blouse
€159.00
from
The Five
BUY
DETAILS
The Five
The Gisele Trousers
€149.00
from
The Five
BUY
DETAILS
The Five
The Gisele Top
€89.00
from
The Five
BUY
DETAILS
The Five
The Terra Suit Trousers
€169.00
€118.30
from
The Five
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted