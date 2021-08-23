Pilcro

The Annie Wide-leg Jeans

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122527680009; Color Code: 093 Offering a modern twist on a classic trouser silhouette, the Annie features an ultra-high rise that's fitted at the hips with a relaxed, wide leg from thigh to hem. Crafted with versatility in mind, this pair looks equally chic with breezy buttondowns and clogs or a slouchy sweater vest and heels. No matter how you wear it, the Annie is destined to take center stage. Meet The Mill: Orta Anadolu Dedicated to reducing its footprint on the environment, Turkey-based Orta Anadolu is beloved for its fine denim fabrications and sustainable production methodology - think reduced chemical emissions, water conservation, and transparently-sourced raw materials. With a worldwide reputation for quality, Orta Anadolu-sourced denims are beloved by premium labels and customers alike. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 64% organic cotton, 36% recycled lyocell Relaxed fit Ultra-high rise Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 12.75" rise 29.5" inseam 11" leg opening Petites: 12.5" rise 27.5" inseam 11" leg opening Tall 13" rise 32.5" inseam 11" leg opening Plus: 12.75" rise 29.5" inseam 12.5" leg opening