Urban Stems

The Amethyst

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Stems

This jewel-toned bouquet includes some of our most coveted flowers (think fluffy mums and crimson safari sunsets). Named after the alluring gemstone with stress-relieving properties, we like to think this enchanting bouquet may have a similar effect. Send this arrangement to your loved ones and they'll be transfixed by this dazzling display of blooms.