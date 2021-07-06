Modcloth x Barbie

The Americana Dream Bikini Top

$59.00

Product details Item No.1000010097570 We are more than excited to present you with this ModCloth x Barbie collab as it celebrates our values of diversity, inclusivity, female empowerment, as well as our love for vintage Americana fashion, that are shared with the icon of style herself, Barbie! Take a nostalgic dip into Americana summer in this ModCloth-exclusive vintage-inspired white bikini top designed in collaboration with Barbie. This sweet limited-edition swim top boasts an exclusive, bright-hued red and blue striped print atop the white background that is inspired by 1950s Hollywood glamour as well as prints found in Barbie’s own style archives. Feel and look ultra-confident in this bikini separate thanks to its padded triangle cups, a retro-fab bunny-tie at the plunging sweetheart V-neckline with thick halter straps that tie at the neck along with a bottom band that has an adjustable hook-and-clasp closure at the back, both offering a custom, supportive fit. Comfortable and a chic ode to vintage Barbie style, you’ll love pairing this swimsuit top with many of your favorite bikini bottoms for fun and unique swimwear looks. 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane. Hand wash. Fully lined. Padded bust. Imported