The ABCs of great design: clean elegance, with a twist. NYC-based industrial designer Tracy Llewellyn developed these deceptively simple porcelain letter vases just for us. Her goal: create a new way to bring sculpture into your home, integrating function and beauty. Each vase is just a little perfectly imperfect, adding warmth and individuality to every letter. Use them to spell out words (a show-stopping way to decorate a mantle), names, or initials. Fill them with flowers—or pencils and paintbrushes—to bring these sculptures to life. Made in North Carolina.