Everlane

The Alpaca Beanie

$60.00 $42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

The softest thing you’ll ever put on your head. Featuring a textured rib knit, a cuffed brim, and our signature alpaca fabric, the Alpaca Beanie is warm, soft to the touch, and less itchy than other knit caps. Plus, it’s better for the environment—alpacas are soft-hooved and gentle grazers, which makes them easier on pastures than other herd animals.