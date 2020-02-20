Paulo Coelho

The Alchemist, 25th Anniversary: A Fable About Following Your Dream

Review “It’s a brilliant, magical, life-changing book that continues to blow my mind with its lessons. [...] A remarkable tome.” (NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, ACTOR) “it changed my whole life. I realized of all of the people who had conspired to get me to this place.” (PHARRELL WILLIAMS, MUSICIAN AND SONG-WRITER) “A wise and inspiring fable about the pilgrimage that life should be.” (M. Scott Peck) “An adventure story full of magic and wisdom.” (Rudolfo Anaya, author of Bless Me, Ultima) “A touching, inspiring fable.” (Indianapolis Star) “A magical little volume.” (San Francisco Chronicle) “[This] Brazilian wizard makes books disappear from stores.” (New York Times) “[His] books have had a life-enchanting effect on millions of people.” (London Times) “A beautiful story with a pointed message for every reader.” (Joseph Girzone, author of Joshua) “As memorable and meaningful as Saint-Exupery’s The Little Prince.” (Austin American-Statesman) Read more From the Back Cover Paulo Coelho's enchanting novel has inspired a devoted following around the world. This story, dazzling in its powerful simplicity and soul-stirring wisdom, is about an Andalusian shepherd boy named Santiago who travels from his homeland in Spain to the Egyptian desert in search of a treasure buried near the Pyramids. Along the way he meets a Gypsy woman, a man who calls himself king, and an alchemist, all of whom point Santiago in the direction of his quest. No one knows what the treasure is, or if Santiago will be able to surmount the obstacles in his path. But what starts out as a journey to find worldly goods turns into a discovery of the treasure found within. Lush, evocative, and deeply humane, the story of Santiago is an eternal testament to the transforming power of our dreams and the importance of listening to our hearts. Read more About the Author Paulo Coelho, born in Rio de Janeiro in 1947, is one of the bestselling and most influential authors in the world. The Alchemist, The Pilgrimage, The Valkyries, Brida, Veronika Decides to Die, Eleven Min