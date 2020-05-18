Rip Curl

The Adrift Dress

$54.95 $48.02

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Get caught up in the surf and sun in the Rip Curl™ The Adrift Dress. This airy sun dress is crafted in a lightweight cotton weave that glides through sun-kissed days., Loosely fitted shirtdress features coconut buttons at the placket., Foldover collar with open neckline., Cap sleeves., Chest pocket., Droptail hemline., 100% cotton., Machine wash, dry flat., Imported., Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.