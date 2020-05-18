United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Rip Curl
The Adrift Dress
$54.95$48.02
At Zappos
Get caught up in the surf and sun in the Rip Curl™ The Adrift Dress. This airy sun dress is crafted in a lightweight cotton weave that glides through sun-kissed days., Loosely fitted shirtdress features coconut buttons at the placket., Foldover collar with open neckline., Cap sleeves., Chest pocket., Droptail hemline., 100% cotton., Machine wash, dry flat., Imported., Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.