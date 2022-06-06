Madewell

The Addie Sandal

$118.00 $79.60

Product Details Hide Made of oiled vachetta leather, these strappy sandals have a suede-lined molded footbed and a flexible sawtooth sole (yeah, that's really what it's called). Flatform vibes mean you'll be walking a little taller on your next iced coffee run. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Leather upper and lining. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Man-made sole. Import. Select stores. ND956