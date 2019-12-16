Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Prada
The Accessories That’ll Make Your Nye Outfit Shine
£170.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
Satin Headband
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Padded Rhinestone Headband
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Prada
Prada
Collection Sunglasses
$295.00
from
Prada
BUY
Prada
Rhinestone Embellished Hairband
$393.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Prada
Logo-intarsia Metallic Striped Sweater
£490.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Prada
Triangle Logo Leather Card Case
$260.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Zara
Padded Rhinestone Headband
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted