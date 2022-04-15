Society6

The Abstract Shape Of Spring Sling Chair

$175.00 $148.75

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

About Society6 Sling Chairs Our sling chairs make the perfect backyard or beach companion to help you reach peak relaxation. Let your cares melt away in the polyester hammock-style seat and recline in multiple positions for whatever your lounging style may be. You can take your sling chair anywhere as it folds for easy travel and storage. Product Note: Color variations between on-site previews and printed fabrics may occur on products with multiple fabric types