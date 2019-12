Lou & Grey

The 48-hour Bag

$79.00

Garment-dyed for extra softness! Now introducing bags in three perfect sizes for traveling through your day (and days spent traveling). Pack your clothes, toiletries and passport and skip town. Two carry handles. Detachable shoulder strap. Top zip closure. Front patch pocket. Inside pocket. 15"H x 28"W with 20 1/2" base.