100% Human For 100% Human Rights We launched 100% Human as a way to bring people together amid the civil divisions following the 2016 election and advocate for the human rights of all. For every 100% Human product sold, we’re proud to donate 10% to the ACLU, which has been fighting tirelessly to protect our fundamental freedoms for the past 100 years. To date, we’ve donated over $1 million—and we’re not stopping anytime soon. Featured here is our 100% Human Tote Bag. It’s made of 100% organic cotton and is complete with two extra-durable over-the-shoulder straps, a main compartment that’s roomy enough to tote your essentials, and an exclusive 100% Human graphic.