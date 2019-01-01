Lanolips

The #1 Essentials Lip Tint Trio

$32.00

WHAT IT IS: A collection of three superb, lanolin-rich lip conditioners with sheer, pretty tint.. WHAT IT DOES: Creates soft, hydrated, pretty lips. Deepens your natural lip color.. SET INCLUDES: &bull. Sheer Rhubarb, 1.32 oz.: Fruity tint deepens your natural lip color &bull. Sheer Rose, 1.32 oz.: Gives lips a healthy glow &bull. Sheer Perfect Nude, 1.32 oz.: A universal tint complementing your natural lip color. KEY INGREDIENTS: &bull. Lanolin &bull. Cacao seed butter &bull. Castor bean oil &bull. Beeswax &bull. Shea butter &bull. Grape seed oil &bull. Vitamin E &bull. Sweet almond oil &bull. Coconut oil. FREE OF... &bull. Artificial fragrances &bull. Parabens &bull. Petrolatum &bull. PEG's &bull. Mineral oil &bull. Sulfates &bull. Animal testing. HOW TO USE IT: Apply to lips as needed. Smile.