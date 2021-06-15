OPI

That’s Hula-larious

$9.59

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Capacity (Volume): .5 fl oz (US) Color Family: Green Color Finish: Gloss Color Palette: Light Tones Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Nail Care, Shine Enhancing Features: High Shine, Even Color TCIN: 51201899 UPC: 094100001852 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-1534 Origin: Made in the USA Description OPI is the most preferred brand in the nail industry! They offer a variety of beautiful colors that are formulated for a long lasting and flawless finish. Used alone, the lacquer can give beautiful results but used alongside an OPI base coat and an OPI top coat can deliver the perfect at-home manicure or pedicure. When using these additions, your nails can result in a longer lasting manicure or pedicure of highly pigmented 7 day wear. Featuring a game changing, fast drying formula for a smoother error-free application.