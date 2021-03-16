Zara

Textured Weave Bikini Bottom

$19.90

Recycled polyamide is produced from reclaimed fishing nets and nylon garments. They are classified and shredded. Once shredded, the polyamide fibers are reclaimed and processed to create new recycled polyamide thread. As such, we are able to reclaim plastic waist and reduce the consumption of virgin raw material. Additionally, the production process uses less water, less energy, and generates less waste, helping us conserve the environment. Certifications We only use recycled polyamide certified by organizations that perform monitoring from origin through the final product. We are currently working with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) Environmental benefits Recycling reduces the consumption of raw material Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption