Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Whistles

Textured Ruffle Tie Dress

$389.00$109.00
At Whistles
There’s something very appealing about yellow this season. This chic dress features a delicate tie neck, horizontal ruffles and a fitted waist. Pair with a nonchalant ponytail and simple strappy heels for a modern evening look.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Memorial Day Sales: A Real-Time Report
by Emily Ruane