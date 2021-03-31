Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
NastyGal
Textured Crew Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$75.00
$37.50
Buy Now
Review It
At NastyGal
tk
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
H&M
Calf-length Dress
BUY
$29.99
H&M
promoted
H&M
Chiffon Dress
BUY
$29.99
H&M
Leota
Ivy Dress In Butterfly
BUY
$150.00
$188.00
Verishop
Torrid
Green Floral Challis Smocked Midi Dress
BUY
$45.17
$69.50
Torrid
More from NastyGal
NastyGal
I'm In A Brushed Oversized Check Jacket
BUY
$56.50
$113.00
NastyGal
NastyGal
Faux Leather Belted Longline Trench Coat
BUY
$73.50
$147.00
NastyGal
NastyGal
Waffle Top & Legging Set
BUY
$37.35
$83.00
NastyGal
NastyGal
Side Show Crop Top And Wide-leg Pants Lounge Set
BUY
$14.85
$33.00
NastyGal
More from Dresses
promoted
H&M
Calf-length Dress
BUY
$29.99
H&M
promoted
H&M
Chiffon Dress
BUY
$29.99
H&M
Leota
Ivy Dress In Butterfly
BUY
$150.00
$188.00
Verishop
Torrid
Green Floral Challis Smocked Midi Dress
BUY
$45.17
$69.50
Torrid
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted