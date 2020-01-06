Shani Darden

Texture Reform Gentle Resurfacing Serum

$95.00

Instructions for use: Apply one to two pumps to cleansed skin in the evening Follow with sunscreen daily Introduce gradually into your routine, starting with a twice-weekly application and increasing as it suits your complexion Avoid use if pregnant 30ml/ 1fl.oz. ImportedIngredients: Aqua (Water, Eau), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Lactic Acid, Rentinyl Palmitate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Glycereth 26, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Phenethyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexyl Glycerin, Sodium PCA, Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Fruit Extract, Betaglucan, Hydrolyzed Soybean Palmitate, Acetyl Glucosamine, Niacinamide.