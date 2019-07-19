Search
French Bull

Terrazzo Pet Bowl - 24oz

$28.00
At Macy's
We were worried about making colorful pet bowls because, you know, pets are color-blind. So we did some product testing. Turns out every time we filled the bowls with food, the pets would eat it. 100% success rate, we must be doing something right.
