Terracotta Planter Pots (set Of 2)

🌿STYLISH HOME PLANT DECOR. These terracotta succulent pots are an excellent companion for your green friends. They will be a great decorative addition to your home, garden, and workspace. 🌿 DESIGN AND FUNCTIONALITY COMBINED. Each set includes one 4.5 inches pot and a taller 4.5 inches pot, featuring drainage holes and a removable saucer so you can manage the amount of water your plants get, without any spills or messes. 🌿GOOD FOR YOUR GREEN FRIENDS. These terracotta pots made from natural soil which processed through hot oven. Making from natural soil and clay benefits to your plant ventilation and growth , it also keep water balance your plant not like artificial materials. 🌿EASY ON THE EYES. The terracotta succulent planters with legs finish make these pots a sight for sour eyes. They’ll look great in your office or at home. And if you’re loved ones like plants, why not give them the best gift of all: super cute pots! 🌿CARING FOR PLANTS AND FOR OUR CUSTOMERS! Our customers’ satisfaction is very important for us. That’s why our Customer Support team is ready to assist you with any issues you might have with our products, offering refunds or replacements.