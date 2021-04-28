Arket

Terracotta Flower Pot 18 Cm

£25.00

A flower pot made of terracotta with a matching saucer. Plant can be placed directly in the pot and drain well, thanks to a hole in the bottom and a high-rim saucer that collects excess water. Both the pot and the saucer are glazed on the inside to prevent dampness on the surface where the pot is placed. As some steps of the manufacturing process are performed by hand, each product gets a unique finish and slight variations in colour might occur. Size of the pot 170 x 180 mm Size of the saucer 35 x 185 mm If the pot is used outdoors, make sure to bring it inside before winter is coming. The glaze is not made to endure cold weather conditions.