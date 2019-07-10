Guerlain

'terracotta' Bronzing Powder 10g

£38.00

The legendary product terracotta was the first GUERLAIN bronzing powder. Terracotta is a product suitable for all skin tones; find your perfect match from the large variety of shades available. Terracotta perfectly reproduces the golden and coppery shimmer of sunlight restoring a natural healthy glow in a few strokes of a brush. The highly desirable product is fool proof and can be used all over the face or to contour and sculpt your tan. It is a unique formula that ensures a fool proof natural make up result every time. Long lasting comfort and helps keep skin moisturised throughout the day. It is a unique blend of pigments for a luminous sunny glow. Enriched with moisturising active ingredients, it ensures long lasting comfort and moisture throughout the day. Apply the bronzing powder with a brush to the raised areas of the face by drawing a figure 3 on each side from the forehead to the cheekbones then to the brow bone for a perfectly sculpted face.