Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
GIA BORGHINI
Terra Puffy Top Hiking Boots
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Details Size & Fit Leather: Calfskin Quilted, padded cuff Lace-up closure Rubber sole Leather lining Made in Italy This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #GIABO30016 Show More
Need a few alternatives?
Loeffler Randall
Owen Gingham Hiking Boot
BUY
$270.00
$450.00
Loeffler Randall
Wolverine
Wolverine Heritage Duck Boot
BUY
$119.95
Zappos
Blundstone
Classic 500 Chelsea Boots In Vegan Leather
BUY
$199.95
Madewell
Canada Goose
Journey Leather Trekking Boots
BUY
$750.00
mytheresa
More from GIA BORGHINI
GIA BORGHINI
Leather Knee-high Boots
BUY
£475.00
My Theresa
More from Boots
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Winter 2.0
BUY
$110.00
Converse
Converse
Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor
BUY
$120.00
Converse
Hogl
Women's Jane Ankle Boots
BUY
€109.95
Amazon
The Drop
Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandals
BUY
€34.39
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted