Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Urban Outfitters

Terra High-rise Paperbag Pant

$59.00
At Urban Outfitters
High-waisted pant from Urban Outfitters featuring a button fly at the paperbag waist. Relaxed through the straight let that hits just at the ankle. Trimmed with pockets at the hips.
Featured in 1 story
20 Of Urban Outfitter’s Best Selling Styles
by Emily Ruane