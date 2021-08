Blendily

Tension Attention Aromatic Stress Support

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

When it rains it pours goes the saying, so when stress proliferates, prepare for heaps to arrive. While the spread may be out of our control, our personal reactions are within our realm. This roller features essential oils known to be support for headaches and tension. - Vegan - Natural - Cruelty-free - Handmade - Gluten Free - Local - Preservative Free - Zero Waste