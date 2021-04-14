Tenga

Real Lotion Lubricant

$24.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Water-based lubricant for glorious glide with your favorite TENGA Quality formulation designed for use with real feel TENGA toys like the Flip Hole Enhances sensation by providing increased slickness Also compatible with other sex toys Luscious lubrication designed for a 'realistic' feel, this quality water-based formula will boost the pleasure of your TENGA Flip Hole to wild new highs. With 170ml to play with, there's some going spare for use with your other sex toys, too. Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Ethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, EDTA-2Na, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Cocoate, Fragrance Essential Info Bottle type: Squeeze Lubricant Type: Water-based Volume: 170 ml