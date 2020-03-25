Daily Ritual

Tencel Relaxed-fit Short-sleeve Shirt

$28.70

Buy Now Review It

100% Lyocell Imported Button closure Machine Wash A wardrobe staple, this classic short sleeve shirt features a placket button front and a pleated back yoke Designed with a relaxed fit, size 1-2 sizes down for a more fitted look Made with 100% Lyocell - a durable fabric that is naturally breathable and drapes beautifully An Amazon Brand - A wardrobe staple, this classic short sleeve shirt features a placket button front and a pleated back yoke Daily Ritual celebrates the beauty in simplicity. Our range of coveted classics features tees, tanks, dresses, and leggings that are ready to be styled, layered, and lived in. Each piece is made with luxuriously soft fabrics and is priced to make stocking-up a breeze—you'll want one in every color.